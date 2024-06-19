Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 390,299 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,299 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ross Stores worth $207,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5,928.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 148.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 23.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 74.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 547,416 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,031. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.