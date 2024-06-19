Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 485,540 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3,599.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $98,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.27. 972,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,343. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

