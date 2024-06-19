Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,932 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $78,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.4 %

Toll Brothers stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. 1,533,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,116. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.