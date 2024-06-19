Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $134.63 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $134,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,668,000 after buying an additional 150,903 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Stryker by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Stryker by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.67. 839,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.74 and a 200-day moving average of $331.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

