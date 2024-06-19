Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,093,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 100,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $9,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

OWL stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,553,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,728. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

