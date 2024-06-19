Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,561 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 22,444,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,129,264. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

