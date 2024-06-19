Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $29.01 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.86. 505,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

