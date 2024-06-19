Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,368. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.