Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 30,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 15,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

