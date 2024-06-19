Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 1.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 10,473,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,180,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 84.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 338,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 474,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

