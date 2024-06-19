Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 963 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. 2,549,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

