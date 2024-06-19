Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Buys 740 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $94.59. 26,881,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,980,613. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

