Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.69 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $234,323.53 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,942.71 or 1.00128938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012394 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00080598 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000381 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $207,273.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.