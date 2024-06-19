Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance
BATS:BUYW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. 318,835 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $445.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.
About Main BuyWrite ETF
