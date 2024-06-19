Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BUYW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. 318,835 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $445.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Main BuyWrite ETF alerts:

About Main BuyWrite ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.