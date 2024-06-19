Main BuyWrite ETF (BUYW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Main BuyWrite ETF Price Performance
Shares of Main BuyWrite ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 318,835 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $445.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.
Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
