Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

