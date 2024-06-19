Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 103,143 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 113,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

