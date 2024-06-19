Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Down 0.3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 131.65 ($1.67). Approximately 23,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 17,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.68).

Manolete Partners Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.80. The company has a market cap of £62.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

