Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €7.18 ($7.72) and last traded at €7.18 ($7.72). Approximately 2,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.26 ($7.81).
Manz Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.53.
About Manz
Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manz
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.