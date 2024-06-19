Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €7.18 ($7.72) and last traded at €7.18 ($7.72). Approximately 2,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.26 ($7.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.53.

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.

