Marion Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management owned about 1.51% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IGLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 25,734 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

