Marion Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.65. 950,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

