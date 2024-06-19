Marion Wealth Management Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 317,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.