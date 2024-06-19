Marion Wealth Management Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 182.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPYV traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 2,467,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,123. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.