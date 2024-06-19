Marion Wealth Management Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,444,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,129,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

