Marion Wealth Management Sells 1,689 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of VRP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 575,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,983. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

