Marion Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marion Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $588.82. The company had a trading volume of 466,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $590.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

