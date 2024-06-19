Martin Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $151,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $460.00. 658,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.93 and a 200-day moving average of $449.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

