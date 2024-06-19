Martin Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXFree Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 652,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,910. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

