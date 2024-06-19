Martin Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,467. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.15. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

