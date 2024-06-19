Mass General Brigham Inc Acquires New Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 288,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Pliant Therapeutics accounts for 7.5% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $197,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

PLRX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 491,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

