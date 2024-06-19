Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,774,400 shares of company stock worth $1,251,767,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

MA traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.11. 2,636,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,595. The company has a market cap of $418.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

