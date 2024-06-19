Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of MA stock opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.24. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,774,400 shares of company stock worth $1,251,767,900. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

