Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of MA stock opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.24. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,774,400 shares of company stock worth $1,251,767,900. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
