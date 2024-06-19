Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stake Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.15% of Matson worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,386,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 303,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,485 shares of company stock worth $619,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.23. 199,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.33. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

