McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $602.93. 462,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $604.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.31 and its 200-day moving average is $518.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.