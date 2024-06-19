Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 85,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 140,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,214,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.