Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $99.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 82.52% from the stock’s current price.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Merus from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $54.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $792,792 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $53,377,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after buying an additional 945,871 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Merus by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after buying an additional 751,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

