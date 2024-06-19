Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after acquiring an additional 714,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.