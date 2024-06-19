MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55. 133,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 87,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

