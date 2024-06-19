Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

MIRM opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after buying an additional 704,659 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

