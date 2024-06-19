Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 61 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
