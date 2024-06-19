Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MITFY opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

