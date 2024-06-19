MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 38,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 110,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

MobilityOne Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.19. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 million, a PE ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MobilityOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MobilityOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobilityOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.