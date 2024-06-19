Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Molina Healthcare worth $91,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.91. 546,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.63 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

