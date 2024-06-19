Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 5,530 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. 297,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $39.49.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

