Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 47.9% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,691. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

