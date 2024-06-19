Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.11 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.54. 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,087. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.