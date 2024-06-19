Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,198 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,284,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,314,000 after purchasing an additional 195,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

