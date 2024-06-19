Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exelon were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

EXC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

