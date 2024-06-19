Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,804,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,991,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

