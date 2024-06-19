Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $249,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 38.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 25.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. 11,160,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.